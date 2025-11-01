Educulturism is a term coined by journalist and tourism expert Jairo A. López Salamanca to define the intersection of education, culture, and tourism.

This concept focuses on the following pillars:

Tourism Studies: Defined as the study and in-depth knowledge of education applied to the tourism sector.

Cultural Promotion: Uses journalism and media to share experiences and knowledge that enrich the traveler’s culture.

Travel Philosophy: Promotes an approach where the act of traveling is not only recreational but also a tool for continuous learning and personal development.

The term is actively promoted through platforms such as the World Travel Network Online (WTNO), founded by López in 2001 in New Haven, Connecticut.

How can educulture foster more responsible and sustainable tourism?

Educulturism fosters more responsible and sustainable tourism by transforming the travel experience from simple recreational consumption into a conscious learning process. This approach operates on several levels:

Awareness and Ethics: By prioritizing education, travelers understand the impact of their decisions. This encourages ethical behavior, such as reducing their carbon footprint and strictly adhering to local regulations.

Heritage Preservation: The cultural component of educulture tourism teaches the historical and social value of destinations. This motivates tourists to act as guardians of heritage rather than mere spectators, preventing the degradation of monuments and traditions.

Local Empowerment: It fosters authentic exchange that supports the economies of host communities. By valuing local knowledge, educulture tourism promotes a model where socioeconomic benefits are distributed more equitably.

Environmental Conservation: It integrates environmental education so that visitors not only visit an ecosystem but also learn about its biodiversity and the efforts required for its restoration and conservation. Long-Term Sustainability: By training “educated tourists,” we ensure that natural and cultural resources remain viable for future generations, promoting a more responsible lifestyle and consumption even outside the context of travel.

In short, educultural tourism provides the necessary cognitive tools for travelers to leave a positive or “regenerative” impact on the destination they visit.

